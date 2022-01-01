Introducing a CBD hemp-infused eye cream complex to reduce dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles, with CBD, Arnica, Cocoa Butter, Aloe and Avocado.



The challenge for an amazing eye cream formulation is to have effective, nutrient rich ingredients that TACKLE problem issues such as puffiness, dark circles and dehydration, but are gentle enough for the skin around your eyes, which is thinner and more delicate than the rest of your face…AND WE THINK WE NAILED IT :)