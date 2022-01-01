Everyone knows kale and spinach are amazing for your body, but did you know they can also work wonders on your skin? In only 10-15 minutes, this 6-in-1 formulation will leave your skin feeling so soft, clean and refreshed!



“A good mask can leave one feeling like a completely renewed person, and that is certainly the case with this jar of delight. CBD, spinach, kale, green tea, jojoba and white clay work together here, oxygenating and brightening your skin while the CoQ10 (a natural enzyme produced by your body) promotes collagen production. The end result being blissfully happy skin and with that, innumerable good days.”



-Forbes, Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Best Cannabis Skincare