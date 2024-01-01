CBD Tincture | Full Spectrum, CBG-Boosted | 1,800 MG

by TribeTokes
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

1,800mg Per Bottle: 1,200mg of CBD + 600mg of CBG
Per Serving (0.5 mL): 20mg of CBD + 10mg of CBG (60 servings per bottle)
Flavor: Lemon Mint

Our potent and refreshing CBD tincture is a welcoming addition to your daily wellness routine. Experience the many benefits of a CBD tincture including:
Relaxation
Healthy Inflammatory Response
More Restful Sleep
Stress Relief

Why MCT Oil? Oils high in fat content carry cannabinoids into your bloodstream more efficiently, increasing the bioavailability and effectiveness of CBD. In addition, MCT oil has its own benefits, such as promoting natural energy production and healthy fat metabolism.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TribeTokes
TribeTokes
Shop products
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
Notice a problem?Report this item