TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Green Crack is loved by consumers for its energizing effects, providing a mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. It is a potent sativa daytime strain known for fighting off fatigue and stress. PS: to be clear – this is pure cannabis 🙂 it’s just a fun name!



