CBD Vape Cartridges | Full Spectrum with Boosted CBG | Full Gram - Green Crack (Sativa)
by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.
Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.
Green Crack is loved by consumers for its energizing effects, providing a mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. It is a potent sativa daytime strain known for fighting off fatigue and stress. PS: to be clear – this is pure cannabis 🙂 it’s just a fun name!
About this strain
Humboldt Seed Organization introduced CBD genetics to a classic California strain by crossing California Orange CBD with Green Crack. This tasty strain has large lime green colas that are covered in orange hair. Gas, mango, and citrus flavors are accompanied by pine and pepper undertones. Green Crack CBD makes for a pleasurable smoke for people looking for something mild.
Green Crack CBD effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.