Sativa

4.3 6289 reviews

Green Crack

aka Mango, Green Cush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 182 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6289 reviews

Green Crack nugget
Green Crack
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

Effects

Show all

4377 people reported 33693 effects
Energetic 63%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 45%
Focused 42%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 28%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 6%

Reviews

6,289

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Green Crack
First strain child
Grand Hustle
child
Second strain child
The Ooze
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Green Crack

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Green Crack nearby.

Most popular in