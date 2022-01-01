About this product
MEET TRIBEMINI: She’s small and powerful, and we think you’re going to like her. The Mini is the size of your palm, so when you close your fist, it disappears from sight for ultimate discretion. It also fits easily in a small pocket – or even in your sports bra while you’re working out! If you’re looking for a tiny but powerful vape battery, this is your girl.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.