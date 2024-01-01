Loading...

Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

2 products
Product image for Platinum Gelato
Flower
Platinum Gelato
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Zkittlez
Flower
Sour Zkittlez
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 10%
CBD 0%