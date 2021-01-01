Trill Pills
10MG Regular Strength Pills // 2,500MG Bottle
About this product
• REGULAR STRENGTH / 10MG
• 250 count bottle / 2,500MG
• 10MG CBD per capsule
• A perfectly blended balance of whole plant hemp with organic coconut oil. Patented lipid-based extraction process using no solvents.
• Ingredients: Pesticide-free hemp, Organic cold-pressed coconut oil, Filtered water, Hypromellose (plant cellulose) capsules. ALLERGEN WARNING: Contains Tree Nuts (coconut).
