Trill Pills
1,500MG Super Strength MCT Oil // 30ML Bottle
About this product
• SUPER STRENGTH / 1,500MG
• 1OZ bottle
• Approx. 2.5MG per drop / 50MG per dropper
• A perfectly blended balance of whole plant hemp with coconut MCT oil. Patented lipid-based extraction process using no solvents.
• Ingredients: Whole-plant hemp, Medium chain triglycerides from coconut oil, Filtered water. (Contains: coconut)
• 1OZ bottle
• Approx. 2.5MG per drop / 50MG per dropper
• A perfectly blended balance of whole plant hemp with coconut MCT oil. Patented lipid-based extraction process using no solvents.
• Ingredients: Whole-plant hemp, Medium chain triglycerides from coconut oil, Filtered water. (Contains: coconut)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!