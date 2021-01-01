About this product

We offer the finest trimming machines available at the best price in the metro area. Long gone are the days of inefficient trimming machines that leave buds looking shaggy and beat up. Let us help you achieve the fastest, most profitable, and most efficient harvest you can.



We not only offer the finest trimming machines available, our brick and mortar store stocks supplies for all your harvesting, processing, post harvest, and packaging needs.



3431 South Federal Blvd. Unit J Englewood, CO 80110

Reserve your machine today: (303) 781-2478

www.trimco.rentals