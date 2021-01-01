Triniti CBD
The 'Pure' Flavorless tincture is a customer favorite! It is designed for those that want the benefits of a CBD tincture with virtually zero flavoring.
Medicinal Benefits:
Anti-anxiety
Anti-oxidant
Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis
Non-psychoactive
Neuroprotective Agent
Maximum endocannabinoid system boost
Consumption:
We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual use (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where oils are typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.).
Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)
