The 'Pure' Flavorless tincture is a customer favorite! It is designed for those that want the benefits of a CBD tincture with virtually zero flavoring.



Medicinal Benefits:



Anti-anxiety

Anti-oxidant

Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis

Non-psychoactive

Neuroprotective Agent

Maximum endocannabinoid system boost

Consumption:

We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual use (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where oils are typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.).



Ingredients:

Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)