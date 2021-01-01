Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Triniti CBD

Triniti CBD

'Pure' Flavorless Tincture (500mg CBD)

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99

The 'Pure' Flavorless tincture is a customer favorite! It is designed for those that want the benefits of a CBD tincture with virtually zero flavoring.

Medicinal Benefits:

Anti-anxiety
Anti-oxidant
Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis
Non-psychoactive
Neuroprotective Agent
Maximum endocannabinoid system boost
Consumption:
We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual use (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where oils are typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.).

Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!