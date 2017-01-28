Trinity Terpenes
With an aroma of sour, citrus, earth and an earthy, sour, sweet flavor, OG Kush is made from Limonene, Myrcene, beta-caryophyllene Terpenes for an euphoric, relaxed, uplifted boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with appetite issues, pain, anxiety. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints.
FLAVOR: Earthy, Sour, Sweet
AROMA: Sour, Citrus, Earth
EFFECTS: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted
USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints
BENEFITS: Appetite, Pain, Anxiety
TERPENES: Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
OG Diesel Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
