About this product

The Trip Longer OG Tee is a badass addition to your do-it-all t-shirt rotation. The functional fit makes this life bettering shirt fun times friendly and the uber soft, quick dry, moisture wicking, performance fabric means you won't smell like last week (even if you haven't showered since then).



We've taken our tee along for all kinds of adventures from biking, hiking and trail running to skateboarding, tree climbing and hammock lounging. It's been there for road trips, coffee sips, cannabis smokes and camp fire stokes and now you can have one too!



The Fine Specifics



100% Pre Shrunk Polyester Jersey / 5oz

Jersey knit

Moisture wicking and antimicrobial properties

Snag resistant

Active fit

Seamed single-needle 3/4" collar

Heat transfer label

Double-needle sleeve and bottom hems

Machine wash cold with like colours