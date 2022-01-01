About this product
Chem 4 is an indica-dominant hybrid resulting from a cross between Chemdawg and an unknown variety. This strain’s mysterious origin hasn’t kept back the love of this strain as a powerhouse with high THC. The effects are cerebral and heavy. Helps stress, depression and pain.
Strain: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Earth, diesel, pungent
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Happy
Medicinal: Depression, pain, stress
About this brand
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.