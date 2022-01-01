20mg Pack



Power-packed, delicious and good for you! Made with dates, chia, and flax seed, then topped with white chocolate cream cheese. Each soft bite is the perfect balance between sweet guayaba (guava) and creamy cream cheese flavor. Each resealable package makes it a reliable on-the-go snack.



No artificial flavors or colors.



Each pack contains two 10mg servings.



3g of protein per bite

All Natural

Gluten Free