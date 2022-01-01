About this product
Jesus OG is a combination of Hell’s OG and Jack the Ripper. Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Patients enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear. Jesus OG has small to medium-sized flowers that clump in tapered, spade-like shapes. The buds have a typically indica structure, with tightly-packed and coiled leaves that makes the flowers dense and difficult to break up without a grinder. A sprinkling of trichomes gives this strain a waxy sheen and a very sticky surface. The primary smell wafting up from these flowers is of lemon, spiked with an ammonia tang On the exhale, it leaves a lingering taste of herbs and citrus which may be familiar to fans of Jack Herer, Jesus OG’s grandparent strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.