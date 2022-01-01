Jesus OG is a combination of Hell’s OG and Jack the Ripper. Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Patients enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear. Jesus OG has small to medium-sized flowers that clump in tapered, spade-like shapes. The buds have a typically indica structure, with tightly-packed and coiled leaves that makes the flowers dense and difficult to break up without a grinder. A sprinkling of trichomes gives this strain a waxy sheen and a very sticky surface. The primary smell wafting up from these flowers is of lemon, spiked with an ammonia tang On the exhale, it leaves a lingering taste of herbs and citrus which may be familiar to fans of Jack Herer, Jesus OG’s grandparent strain.