Logo for the brand Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Pique Infused Hot Sauce - 120mg

About this product

Made with 3 varieties of locally grown peppers, recao, cilantro, oregano, garlic, Cabo Rojo salt and full spectrum cannabis extract, you’ll want to put it on everything. Medium spice.
120mg THC per bottle.
Each bottle contains 24 5mg servings. ½ teaspoon = 5mg.

Medium spice
2 oz. bottle
Child-safe cap
