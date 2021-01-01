Tinctures are liquid extracts made from plants. Our CBD tinctures use maximum amounts of CBD infused with MCT Oil to create high-quality, great-tasting products that can be taken orally or added to food and beverages. Customers have reported using tinctures for a variety of reasons, including stomach ailments, sleep disturbances, stress, anxiety, tension, and overall physical discomfort. Tinctures are often a preferred method of use because they are easy to use, dose easily, and are fast-acting. TRU Infusion CBD offers a selection of dosage levels from 100 mg and all the way up to 4000 mg to allow you to choose the best dosage for your needs.

