ineage: Animal cookies X Star Dawg
Animal star is known for a sweet sour and GASSY taste. Animal Star has an earthy pungency with sweet lemon pine overtones. As a descendant of Animal cookies this one washes over you, lulling you into a deep state of ease. Great for relaxation and stress.
Strain: Animal Star Cookies
Plant: 50/50 HYBRID
Terpenes: a-humulene, b-caryophyllene, b-myrcene, Linalool, Strain Specific Limonene
True Extracts
For over 12 years, our founder worked as a grower and extractor at a local dispensary, perfecting the methodology we use today. It didn’t take him long to see that most terpene profiles available on the market used unnatural chemicals and failed to accurately mirror designer strains. He knew he could do better.
Since being licensed by the state of Arizona in 2017, True Extracts has formulated designer terpene profiles using only the best natural ingredients, to exacting specifications which ensure that the original taste, flavor, and effect is accurately mirrored.
