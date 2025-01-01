We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
True North Collective MI
From Michigan For Michigan
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
19 products
Flower
GMO
by True North Collective MI
THC 29%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Kobe Gelato #24
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Donkey Butter #9
by True North Collective MI
THC 24%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Milk & Cookies Pre-roll 0.5g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Breathwork
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mendo Purps Pre-Roll 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mimosa
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
GG4
by True North Collective MI
THC 21.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Star Cookie
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
AU Empire MAC
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cookies and Cream
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Milk & Cookies
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
AU Blue Slush
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mendo Purps
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Motorbreath #15
by True North Collective MI
THC 27.24%
CBD 0%
Flower
Donkey Butter #4
by True North Collective MI
THC 23.7%
CBD 0%
Flower
Moby Dick
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Breathwork Pre-Roll 0.5g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Original Glue (Gorilla Glue #4)
by True North Collective MI
THC 23.99%
CBD 0%
