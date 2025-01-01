We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
True North Collective MI
From Michigan For Michigan
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
21 products
21 products
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate 100mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Strawberry Banana Smoothie 10-pack 100mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Cookies & Cream Chocolate 100mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Toffee Crunch Chocolate 100mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 45.22%
CBD 0%
Cookies
Cookies N' Cream 10-pack 100mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Mint Milk Chocolate 100mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Espresso Chocolate 100mg 10-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar 90mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 89.9%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Toffee Crunch Chocolate Bites 100mg 10-Pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Cookies and Cream Chocolates 85mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate 80mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Cookies and Cream Bar 70mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Mint Milk Chocolate Bites 10-pack 100mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bites 10-pack 100mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Espresso Chocolate 100mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolates 88mg 10-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Cookies and Cream Chocolate 80mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Candy
Blue Razzberry Gummy 60mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 55.55%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Espresso Chocolate 80mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Mint Milk Chocolate 100mg 10-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Toffee Chocolates 100mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
