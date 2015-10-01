Loading…
True Terpenes

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Profile Strain

Strain rating:
Hybrid THC 19%
FRAGRANCE: Floral, earth, spicy, sweet, pine

EFFECT: Joyful, euphoric, creative, quite space-y

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (GSC) originated in California as a hybrid of Durban Poison and OG Kush. GSC has a sweet, earthy, pungent aroma and is described as giving feelings of happiness, soothing, creativity, and euphoria.

True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.

GSC effects

4,816 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
