FRAGRANCE: Floral, earth, spicy, sweet, pine



EFFECT: Joyful, euphoric, creative, quite space-y



GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (GSC) originated in California as a hybrid of Durban Poison and OG Kush. GSC has a sweet, earthy, pungent aroma and is described as giving feelings of happiness, soothing, creativity, and euphoria.



True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.