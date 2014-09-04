About this product

FRAGRANCE: Pungent, earthy, diesel



EFFECTS: Serene, focused, joyful, fosters creativity



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



Super Sour Diesel is a sativa through and through. Coming in at 100% sativa, this is a strain that comes from a well-known lineage of two massively popular flowers, Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. Not only does Super Sour Diesel live up to its lineage, but it also adds its own accolades to the family tree as a crowd pleaser that has assisted numerous users with their woes while filling nostrils with incredible aromas.



Like a proper diesel strain, SSD is a pungent bud that combines earthy and diesel fragrances that can also offer up hints of spice and sweetness to some users as well. Super Sour Diesel’s aromas continue to come through in its flavor. When lit, the strain’s pungent flavors, notably a skunky taste, should hit taste buds before leaving a noticeable taste on consumer’s tongue for some time.



The majority of Super Sour Diesel’s terpene profile consists of beta caryophellene at 37%. Limonene is the second most present terpene in its makeup at 18% and may be the source of the sweet flavors some pick up in the flower’s fragrance. Humulene makes up 14% of the profile while other terpenes including alpha bisabolol each make up 9% or less of the strain’s profile. Sources find that Super Sour D’s average THC content of 19% stands well above the average sativa at 13.5%, and reached as has high as 25.5% according to data collected from Wikileaf.



With an above average THC content, the effects of Super Sour Diesel may not be suitable for newcomers and users with lower tolerances. When consumed, the effects of this potent strain is known to leave people in a state of focused, serenity while feeling full of joy and creativity – making it a particularly ideal daytime choice. Though, in some cases, people have found themselves locked to the couch. Keep that in mind if you’re prone to this effect. That said, if you’re looking for the kind of strain that will have you joyously chatting it up for prolonged periods of time, then highly consider Super Sour Diesel.



Like the child of a famous artist or athlete, Super Sour Diesel entered this world with some of the most famous parents around. Thankfully, developing legacies is a bit easier with skilled cultivators at the helm than it is to create another sport or art prodigy – and we’re all fortunate for that. Today, Super Sour D boasts a reputation that is strong on fragrance and potency. With its ability to pick people up, get their creative juices flowing and keep the conversations going, this is a strain that is just as good for a sunny day out with friends as it is for easing a range of discomforts.