VISCOSITY contains only terpenes native to the Cannabis plant. Simply, Phytol, D-Limonene, Farnesol, B-Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol. It does not contain PG, VG, PEG, MCT or Coconut oil.



VISCOSITY Extract Liquifier enables you to turn winterized extracts into the perfect flowing oil.



VISCOSITY combines smoothly with Distilled and CO2 extracts without separation and will stay blended without additional additives or emulsifiers.



Flavorless

Odorless

No PG

No VG

No PEG

No MCT

No Coconut Oil

Perfect consistency

Increase clarity