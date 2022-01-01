About this product
VISCOSITY contains only terpenes native to the Cannabis plant. Simply, Phytol, D-Limonene, Farnesol, B-Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol. It does not contain PG, VG, PEG, MCT or Coconut oil.
VISCOSITY Extract Liquifier enables you to turn winterized extracts into the perfect flowing oil.
VISCOSITY combines smoothly with Distilled and CO2 extracts without separation and will stay blended without additional additives or emulsifiers.
Flavorless
Odorless
No PG
No VG
No PEG
No MCT
No Coconut Oil
Perfect consistency
Increase clarity
About this brand
True Terpenes
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education. Through our commitment to curating a library of detailed plant analytics and extensive on-site research and development, True Terpenes has positioned itself as an industry expert and trusted producer of precision terpene blends, particularly for quality-driven developers at all production scales.
We empower people to feel precisely how they want to feel.
