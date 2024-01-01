  • brand header
Logo for the brand Trulieve

Trulieve

Cultivate Life
All categoriesCannabisConcentratesEdiblesVaping

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

4 products
Product image for Chemdawg Oral Syringe 200mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
Chemdawg Oral Syringe 200mg
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel Oral Syringe 200mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sour Diesel Oral Syringe 200mg
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer Capsules 50mg 25-pack
Capsules
9 Pound Hammer Capsules 50mg 25-pack
by Trulieve
THC 231250%
CBD 96%
Product image for Sweet Talk Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
Chocolates
Sweet Talk Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Trulieve
THC 100%