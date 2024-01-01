We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Trulieve
Cultivate Life
32
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Vaping
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
4 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
Chemdawg Oral Syringe 200mg
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sour Diesel Oral Syringe 200mg
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Capsules
9 Pound Hammer Capsules 50mg 25-pack
by Trulieve
THC 231250%
CBD 96%
Chocolates
Sweet Talk Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Trulieve
THC 100%
Home
Brands
Trulieve
Catalog
Edibles