Trulieve
Cultivate Life
32
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Vaping
Trulieve products
90 products
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - CAF
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.9
(
22
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - JH
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
11
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - HAG
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
8
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - RGC
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
3.1
(
8
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - GGR
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
4
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - CHPU
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - CEN
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Trulieve 3.5G - 7O9
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - BLV
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Solventless
9 Pound Oral Syringe 200mg
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Afterglow Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - GSC
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Northern Hashplant
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Space Bomb Shatter 1g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Mandarin Dream Crumble 1g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Durban Poison TruPod 1g
by Trulieve
5.0
(
1
)
Wax
Lemon OG Wax 1g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - MDC
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Shatter
9 Pound Hammer Shatter 1g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - Skunk Ape
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Ingestible
Truclear Indica Oral Syringe - GDP
by Trulieve
1.0
(
2
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Chemdawg Oral Syringe 200mg
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
1:1 Harlequin GDP Cartridge 0.4g
by Trulieve
1
2
3
4
