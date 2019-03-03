About this strain
Mandarin Dreams
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Trulieve
At Trulieve, we strive to bring you the relief you need in a product you can trust. Our plants are hand-grown in an environment specially designed to reduce unwanted chemicals and pests, keeping the process as natural as possible at every turn.