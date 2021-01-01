About this product

A 50/50 hybrid which produces light purple buds with mossy green highlights. The flowers are covered in an abundance of trichomes and have a frosty appearance. The aroma of Reggae Cowboy is very floral and spicy with subtle pungent undertones. The taste is similar to the aroma in that its spicy and smooth with a light skunky finish. Reggae Cowboy packs a punch; this flower will provide a wave of tranquility and relaxation.