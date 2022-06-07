TruQuartz
Your Favorite Quartz Banger
About this brand
We are a Canadian company based in Vancouver, BC. Made with superior raw material, 2 layers of quality control, quality guarantee, and free ruby pearls/pillar with every purchase. We go above and beyond for both quality and customer service.
We often joke that we are a customer service company that happens to sell quartz bangers but don't let us tell you, see for yourself!
