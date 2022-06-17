- Made with our superior raw quartz material. Quality guaranteed.



- 25mm outside diameter.



- 45mm depth.



- Angled holes drilled for superior vortex capability.



- Beveled edge.



- Comes in 14/10mm male, 90 and 45 degree angles.



- Comes with a pair of 5mm ruby pearls.



- High quality sturdy weld between the stem and bucket.



- As a Canadian company, we take great pride in the products we create. We know you will be 100% satisfied.