About this product
Our 200 mg CBD oil tincture offers our lowest possible dose of CBD. Taking only 200 mg CBD oil is an extremely low amount of CBD. 200 mg CBD is likely to have a very slight effect, if any at all, which is why people often choose to take larger doses of it. CBD oil 200 mg can be great for those who are sensitive to CBD or worried about how it will affect them. The 200 mg CBD tincture can be a great place to start for those who are hesitant to enter into the world of CBD or have doubts about its potential effects.
**Essential fatty acids promote heart health
**Antioxidants target free radicals that can cause premature aging and disease
**Nontoxic, nonaddictive, and nonpsychoactive
**No additives and no artificial flavors — just pure CBD oil suspended in organic MCT oil
Ingredients:
- CBD 200 mg
- MCT Oil
About this brand
TryTheCBD.com
Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures?
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions
