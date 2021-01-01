What kind of oils can you find in our organic topical CBD products? Think Organic Olive, Coconut, Jojoba, plus hydrating Organic Beeswax, rich Organic Shea Butter, and soothing Organic Lavender too.



All of these ingredients come together to make this skin defending dynamo your new favorite winter rescue balm.



Just make sure to have plenty on hand — you’ll love it so much, your skin may start to demand it year round! It’s a perfect fit to round out your CBD regiment. Adding in a soothing balm or CBD ointment is a great way to let your body’s most significant organ experience the therapeutic benefits of CBD.



Each container contains one ounce of CBD balm. The ounce contains 500 mg of CBD.



Ingredients of the barrier balm:

**Organic CBD Oil

**Other oils: Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Rosehip Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil

**Organic Shea Butter

**Beeswax (organic)

**Organic Lavender Essential Oil — provides a light, delectable scent!

**Vitamin E, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil

**Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract