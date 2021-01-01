About this product
What kind of oils can you find in our organic topical CBD products? Think Organic Olive, Coconut, Jojoba, plus hydrating Organic Beeswax, rich Organic Shea Butter, and soothing Organic Lavender too.
All of these ingredients come together to make this skin defending dynamo your new favorite winter rescue balm.
Just make sure to have plenty on hand — you’ll love it so much, your skin may start to demand it year round! It’s a perfect fit to round out your CBD regiment. Adding in a soothing balm or CBD ointment is a great way to let your body’s most significant organ experience the therapeutic benefits of CBD.
Each container contains one ounce of CBD balm. The ounce contains 500 mg of CBD.
Ingredients of the barrier balm:
**Organic CBD Oil
**Other oils: Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Rosehip Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil
**Organic Shea Butter
**Beeswax (organic)
**Organic Lavender Essential Oil — provides a light, delectable scent!
**Vitamin E, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil
**Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract
About this brand
TryTheCBD.com
Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures?
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions
