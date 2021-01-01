In all of our CBD products, including hemp pain cream in the form of a muscle gel, you can feel assured of full traceability through complete vertical integration, non-GMO hemp cultivars, 100% legal sources, and the use of organic farming practices.



When you apply CBD Muscle Gel, the menthol it contains binds with temperature-sensitive receptors in the skin.

When you activate these receptors, they may modulate pain signals through the body’s natural pain-relieving systems. This mechanism works similarly to ice but with the additional benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Oil!

Cold therapy – or “cryotherapy” – is the practice of applying something cold to the source of pain.

For years, cold therapy has been used to reduce pain, swelling, and inflamed nerve activity. Usually, people taking advantage of cold therapy by using ice, cold packs, and ice baths.

Now, topical cold therapy pain relievers like CBD Muscle Gel offer all that plus additional benefits. Since it contains 500 mg of Hemp Extracted Full Spectrum CBD, your muscle gel packs an even more powerful punch.