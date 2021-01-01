About this product
Our 500mg CBD Balm Rescue Butter is a soothing, calming, and hydrating blend of mango butter, raspberry seed oil, cranberry seed oil, English poppy seed oil, and kokum butter. Best of all, this rescue butter can not only help replenish the skin — it also doubles as a moisturizing cannabis massage oil.
**An intensely nourishing and luscious form of topical cannabis
**Vegan
**Paraben-Free
**Phthalate Free
**Gluten Free
**Texture and feel on the skin: powerfully hydrating yet light and airy
**Great for use as a cannabis massage oil and ideal for sore muscles and joints
**Don’t be shy about using it in sensitive spots, but please remember — external use only!
**Superb treatment for the harsh winter months
About this brand
TryTheCBD.com
Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures?
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions
