About this product
Ingredients of Cannabis Massage Oil
Three are three main components of our 10ml CBD massage oil:
**250 mg CBD Oil
**Natural Oils
**Fragrance-free
Here at Try the CBD, we support the growing popularity of CBD and desire for more and more people to experience its beneficial effects. We do our part by operating as an honest and responsible CBD company with high-quality CBD products in our lineup.
What other ingredients will you find in the CBD massage oil?
**Safflower Seed Oil
**Organic Aloe Oil
**Apricot Kernel Oil
**Sweet Almond Oil
**Organic Jojoba Seed Oil
**Vitamin E
**Sunflower Seed Oil
**Natural Evening Primrose Seed Oil
**Rosehip Seed Oil
**Organic Neem Seed Oil
**Rosemary Leaf Extract (organic)
**Organic Sunflower Seed Oil
About this brand
TryTheCBD.com
Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures?
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions
