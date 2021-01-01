Our 200 mg CBD oil tincture offers our lowest possible dose of CBD. Taking only 200 mg CBD oil is an extremely low amount of CBD. 200 mg CBD is likely to have a very slight effect, if any at all, which is why people often choose to take larger doses of it. CBD oil 200 mg can be great for those who are sensitive to CBD or worried about how it will affect them. The 200 mg CBD tincture can be a great place to start for those who are hesitant to enter into the world of CBD or have doubts about its potential effects.



**Essential fatty acids promote heart health

**Antioxidants target free radicals that can cause premature aging and disease

**Nontoxic, nonaddictive, and nonpsychoactive

**No additives and no artificial flavors — just pure CBD oil suspended in organic MCT oil



Ingredients:

- CBD 200 mg

- MCT Oil