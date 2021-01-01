About this product
Hemp Extracted CBD Oil takes health and wellness routines to the next level.
An added concentration of naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants, and essential fatty acids focus your mind and body on promoting superior health and wellness.
**50 servings per bottle (amount per serving: 60 mg CBD, or 6 drops)
**Carefully formulated to promote superior health and wellness
**Added naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants and essential fatty acids
**Essential fatty acids promote heart health
**Antioxidants target free radicals that can cause premature aging and disease
**Nontoxic, nonaddictive, and nonpsychoactive
**No additives and no artificial flavors — just pure CBD oil suspended in organic MCT oil
Ingredients:
- CBD 3000 mg
- MCT Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TryTheCBD.com
Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures?
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It's hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion.
