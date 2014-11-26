About this product
66.7 PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid
1000mg of CBD per bottle
MCT OIL
Botanical Terpene Flavor
Tested by Independent Labs
Non-THC, Non-Nicotine
The main ingredient of the 1000 mg Green Crack CBD Vape Oil is the Green Crack Strain of CBD.
Above all, Green Crack strain is known for being supremely relaxing.
Scent: grape, berry, sweet, fruity
Effect: Relaxed, tired, hungry, a fusion of euphoria and physical relaxation
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
