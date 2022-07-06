Product Info

200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid

3000mg of CBD per bottle

MCT OIL

Botanical Terpene Flavor

Tested by Independent Labs

Non-THC, Non-Nicotine



Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the INDICA CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Sweet, Wood. As for the effect, the Indica CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Sedation, Relaxation, Bliss providing a full body “couch-locked” effect.



Looking for a blissful dose of heavy relaxation? Then the Indica strain of CBD is the one for you! Indica CBD is a potent and powerful relaxer and will leave you wanting to spend some quality time with your couch — hence its name.



Scent: Earthy, sweet, wood.

Effect: Sedation, Relaxation, Bliss providing a full body “couch-locked” effect.

Common uses: For those looking to just spend their day “lampin” and chill out, the Indica strain is a great option!