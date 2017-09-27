About this product
200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid
3000mg of CBD per bottle
MCT OIL
Botanical Terpene Flavor
Tested by Independent Labs
Non-THC, Non-Nicotine
Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the OG KUSH CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Pine, Wood. As for the effect, the Indica CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Attention, Motivation, Drive, reduces stress and improved focus.
Scent: Earthy, pine, wood.
Effect: Attention, Motivation, Drive, reduces stress and improved focus.
Common uses: For those looking to start their Monday mornings (or any morning) right.
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
About this brand
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
