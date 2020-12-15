About this product
66.7mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid
1000mg of CBD per bottle
MCT OIL
Botanical Terpene Flavor
Tested by Independent Labs
Non-THC, Non-Nicotine
The main ingredient of the 1000 mg Original Glue CBD Vape Oil is the Original Glue Strain of CBD.
Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the Gg4 CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Pine, Wood. As for the effect the Gg4 CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Attention, Motivation, Drive, Reducing Stress and improving focus.
Looking for a blissful dose of heavy relaxation? Then the Gg4 strain of CBD is the one for you! Gg4 CBD is a potent and powerful relaxer and will leave you feeling glued to the couch — hence its name.
Scent: earthy, sour, pungent
Effect: Euphoric, relaxing, heavy, full body relaxation and extreme couch lock; euphoric and happy while feeling next to sedated with relaxation
Common uses: For those looking to chill out and zone out, the Gorilla Glue strain is a great option!
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
GG4 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions