Product Info

200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid

1000mg of CBD per bottle

MCT OIL

Botanical Terpene Flavor

Tested by Independent Labs

Non-THC, Non-Nicotine



The main ingredient of the 3000 mg Original Glue CBD Vape Oil is the Original Glue Strain of CBD.



Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the Original Glue CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Pine, Wood. As for the effect the Gg4 CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Attention, Motivation, Drive, Reducing Stress and improving focus.



Looking for a blissful dose of heavy relaxation? Then the Gg4 strain of CBD is the one for you! Gg4 CBD is a potent and powerful relaxer and will leave you feeling glued to the couch — hence its name.



Scent: earthy, sour, pungent

Effect: Euphoric, relaxing, heavy, full body relaxation and extreme couch lock; euphoric and happy while feeling next to sedated with relaxation

Common uses: For those looking to chill out and zone out, the Gorilla Glue strain is a great option!