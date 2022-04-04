About this product
200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid
3000mg of CBD per 15ML bottle
MCT OIL
Botanical Terpene Flavor
Tested by Independent Labs
Non-THC, No Nicotine
Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the STRAWNANA CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Strawberry, Sweet, Berry. As for the effect, the Strawnana CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Hungry.
Scent: Strawberry, Sweet, Berry
Effect: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric and Hungry.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
About this brand
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions