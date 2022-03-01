About this product
200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid
3000mg of CBD per 15ML bottle
MCT OIL
Botanical Terpene Flavor
Tested by Independent Labs
Non-THC, No Nicotine
Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the Super Lemon Haze CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Lemon-Citrus. As for the effect the Super Lemon Haze CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Happy, Uplifting, Creative, Soaring and Energetic.
Scent: Lemon, Citrus
Effect: Happy, Uplifting, Creative, Soaring and Energetic
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Super Lemon Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
