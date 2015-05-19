Tumedicina
CBD Mango Haze Pure Oil Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 4%CBD 7%
CBD Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
