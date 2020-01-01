 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. TurboTip - Ultra high technology tips
TurboTip - Ultra high technology tips Cover Photo

TurboTip - Ultra high technology tips

The technology upgrade to the filter tip.

TurboTip's Airflow Management Screens In The Chamber
The TurboTip, Resealable Three Pack Lets You Keep Your TurboTips Handy On The Go
TurboTip Provides A Cool Aerated Draw With Its Airflow Management System
TurboTip Makes ANYONE An Expert Roller.
Choose Your TurboTip For Your Smoking Style
About TurboTip - Ultra high technology tips

TurboTip upgrades the filter tip to an advanced airflow management system using impossibly tiny offset screens and air cooling chambers. Choose from the 8mm Mini and the 10mm King size. The Mini fits into a rolling machine and makes perfect, high technology art. The King fits to a blunt and smoothes while it cools. Roll the perfect joint, every time, and upgrade your smoking experience. We know you are going to LOVE TurboTip, so we want to make it super easy for you to get a 3 pack! Thats why we are offering a very special 50% off offer for all Leafly users. Just click the "Buy Here" button on any of our products and it will be applied at checkout on the TurboTip. HALF OFF!! Now you can try the Flavor Amplifier for next to nothing.

