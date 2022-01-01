About this product
Coming in at around 30% THC this 'gelato 41' x 'happy accident' cross is something of a must try. Smokes beautifully but even before you break it down the nose pops the second you open the jar. The crystals on all of the buds and the residue it leaves on your fingers shows you that this is the za.
Through years of trial and error and more trial, Turtle Pie Co., has developed some of the best cannabis strains in the game. We pride ourselves on bringing nothing but pure fire for those lungs. Every batch carefully developed from start to finish so your lungs smoke proper. We are a boutique cannabis company with limited releases every month. Quality over quantity!