Testing at around 35% THC this strain from Turtle Pie Co is perfect for all times of the day and night.
Genetics = 'happy accident' x 'gelato x'
Widely considered our strain thats most well known, Sunday Paper has been getting great reviews consistently for years. We might be newer in the market being only 5 years old but we are well known pre prop 64
Turtle Pie Co.
Through years of trial and error and more trial, Turtle Pie Co., has developed some of the best cannabis strains in the game. We pride ourselves on bringing nothing but pure fire for those lungs. Every batch carefully developed from start to finish so your lungs smoke proper. We are a boutique cannabis company with limited releases every month. Quality over quantity!