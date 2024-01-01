Loading...

Product image for Platinum Valley x Presidential Kush Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley x Presidential Kush Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Donkey Butter Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Donkey Butter Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 22.66%
Product image for Banana Candied Rain x Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Rolls 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Banana Candied Rain x Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Rolls 0.5g
by Twax
THC 18.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Nana x SFV OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blue Nana x SFV OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 17.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mango Sherbert x PHK x Original Glue Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Mango Sherbert x PHK x Original Glue Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 19.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Nana x SFV OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Blue Nana x SFV OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 19.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum Valley x Blue City Diesel x Dark Knight OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley x Blue City Diesel x Dark Knight OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 18.5%
CBD 0.3%
Product image for Ice Cream Cake x White Tahoe OG Pre-Roll 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake x White Tahoe OG Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Twax
THC 22.02%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Pie x Jacks Grape Kief Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Cherry Pie x Jacks Grape Kief Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 18.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for GG4 X Chocolate Hashberry Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
GG4 X Chocolate Hashberry Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 15.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Code Blue x Blackberry Rhino Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.85g
Pre-rolls
Code Blue x Blackberry Rhino Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.85g
by Twax
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dawg Cookies x Kitchen Sink Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Dawg Cookies x Kitchen Sink Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Kush x Chocolate Hashberry Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.85g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Kush x Chocolate Hashberry Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.85g
by Twax
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum Valley x Blue City Diesel x OG Dark Knight Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley x Blue City Diesel x OG Dark Knight Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 18.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Haze Pre-Roll 1.25g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Haze Pre-Roll 1.25g
by Twax
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dolato x Jack's Grape 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Dolato x Jack's Grape 0.5g
by Twax
THC 16.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gorilla Glue #4 x OG Kush Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Glue #4 x OG Kush Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 17.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Twax Grease Monkey x Bubba Kush x Berzerker Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Twax Grease Monkey x Bubba Kush x Berzerker Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 15.2%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Platinum Valley x Blue Chem x Alien OG Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley x Blue Chem x Alien OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 16.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum Valley X Blue Dream Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley X Blue Dream Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 17.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kosher Glue x Bubba OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Kosher Glue x Bubba OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 18%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Tang Breath x Blue Chemdawg x Alien OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Tang Breath x Blue Chemdawg x Alien OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Product image for Original Glue (GG4) x Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG4) x Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 15.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grease Monkey x Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Grease Monkey x Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 17.7%
CBD 0%