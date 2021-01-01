About this product

The Black Widow is a dry herb, conduction vapourizer with

a quick heat up time and 5 pre-set temperatures. The design

of this vapourizer allows for a large ceramic chamber that

holds about .5 g of dry herb. This vapourizer features a herb

chamber and air path made entirely of ceramic with a stainless

steel mouthpiece . The Black Widow vapourizer comes with a

concentrate insert so you can also vape concentrates. The

internal 2200 mAh battery charges by a USB charger provided.

On Sale $ 89.99 CAD Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada.