Tweed Vapourizers
Black Widow
About this product
The Black Widow is a dry herb, conduction vapourizer with
a quick heat up time and 5 pre-set temperatures. The design
of this vapourizer allows for a large ceramic chamber that
holds about .5 g of dry herb. This vapourizer features a herb
chamber and air path made entirely of ceramic with a stainless
steel mouthpiece . The Black Widow vapourizer comes with a
concentrate insert so you can also vape concentrates. The
internal 2200 mAh battery charges by a USB charger provided.
On Sale $ 89.99 CAD Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada.
